EU finance ministers agree coronavirus rescue deal

EU finance ministers agreed a 500-billion-euro ($550-billion) rescue Thursday for European countries hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, but sidelined a demand by Italy and France for pooled borrowing

"Europe has decided and is ready to meet the gravity of the crisis," tweeted French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after the talks.

