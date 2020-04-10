Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: 'zews' in line to be Evil Geniuses' new coach

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 03:25 IST
Reports: 'zews' in line to be Evil Geniuses' new coach

Wilton "zews" Prado is involved in talks to become the new head coach of the Evil Geniuses' Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Evil Geniuses are looking to replace Chet "ImAPet" Singh, who was released last weekend following a reported conflict with Peter "stanislaw" Jarguz and Tarik "tarik" Celik.

Per HLTV.org, zews' deal is all-but-done with the exception of a few details. DBLTap first reported that zews was headed to EG. Zews guided Team Liquid for just over two years before being involved in a trade with MIBR in December 2018. MIBR sent Jake "Stewie2K" Yip to Team Liquid in exchange for Epitacio "TACO" de Melo and zews. According to HLTV.org, MIBR never finished better than a tie for third place in 22 events since the trade.

Back in 2016, zews coached Luminosity Gaming, later known as SK Gaming, to major titles in Columbus, Ohio, and Cologne, Germany. He guided Liquid to two A-Tier event championships but didn't lead the team to any major tournament victories. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DoorDash to cut restaurant commissions by half as coronavirus keeps diners at home

DoorDash Inc said on Thursday it would cut commissions by half for its more than 150,000 local restaurant partners in the United States, Canada, and Australia, as the new coronavirus outbreak stops people from dining out. The 100 million co...

Sports-No vaccine, no American fans in stands - says poll

North Americas sports leagues may be itching to return to action but 72 of those who responded to a Seton Hall poll said they would not feel safe to attend games until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed. Asked what they would ...

Facebook must face renewed privacy lawsuit over user tracking

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook Inc of violating users privacy rights by tracking their internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.The 9th U.S. Circuit Court ...

Fans of card games resort to playing via video chat during social distancing

Fans of popular group card games including Codenames, Spyfall and Cards Against Humanity have turned to playing unofficial online versions during video conferences with friends, as coronavirus restrictions prevent them from meeting up in pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020