Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after "very serious incidents"

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-04-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 08:50 IST
Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after "very serious incidents"

Singapore has suspended the use of video-conferencing tool Zoom by teachers, its education ministry said on Friday, after "very serious incidents" occurred in the first week of a coronavirus lockdown that has seen schools move to home-based learning. One of the incidents involved obscene images appearing on screens and strange men making lewd comments during the streaming of a geography lesson with teenage girls, according to local media reports.

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O has been plagued with safety and privacy concerns about its conferencing app which has seen a surge in usage as offices and schools around the world shut to try curb coronavirus infections. "These are very serious incidents. MOE (Ministry of Education) is currently investigating both breaches and will lodge a police report if warranted," said Aaron Loh of the ministry's educational technology division, without detailing the incidents.

"As a precautionary measure, our teachers will suspend their use of Zoom until these security issues are ironed out." Loh said that they would further advise teachers on security protocols such as requiring secure log-ins and not sharing the meeting link beyond the students in the class.

Taiwan and Germany have already put restrictions on Zoom's use, while Alphabet Inc's Google banned the desktop version of Zoom from corporate laptops on Wednesday. The company also faces a class-action lawsuit. Concerns have grown over its lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic through China and "zoombombing" when uninvited guests crash meetings.

Officials at Berkeley High School in California said they suspended use of the app after a "naked adult male using racial slurs" intruded on what the school said was a password-protected meeting on Zoom, according to a letter to parents seen by Reuters. To address security concerns, Zoom has embarked on a 90-day plan to bolster privacy and security issues, and has also tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser.

The Singapore government has also been using the tool to host media conferences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ oil pact hinges on Mexico joining

Saudi Arabias energy minister said on Friday that a final OPEC oil supply pact to reduce 10 million barrels per day bpd, which was agreed on Thursday, hinges on Mexico joining in the cuts. OPEC, Russia and other allies, a group known as OPE...

China factory gate deflation deepens as coronavirus paralyses global economy

Chinas factory-gate prices fell the most in five months in March, with deflation deepening and set to worsen in the coming months as the economic damage wrought by the coroanvirus outbreak at home and worldwide shuts down many countries. Th...

Akmal not to appeal against corruption charges, PCB refers matter to disciplinary committee

Wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to appeal against the corruption charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has referred the matter to its disciplinary panel. It is alleged that Akmal failed to report ...

Foreign news schedule for Friday, April 10

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - COVID-19 pandemic provides window into how bio-terrori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020