Indian Consulate in Houston helping stranded Indians impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

The Indian consulate here has come to the rescue of thousands of stranded Indians in America amidst the unprecedented emergency situation arising out of the global coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown in many countries. The sudden cancellation of commercial flights to India and other parts of the world following the COVID-19 pandemic has left several Indian students, business travellers, family visitors in many US states. During these times of unexpected crisis, the Consulate General of India here, which looks after the Indo-US diplomatic matters in the American states of Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, has been providing support and guidance to the stranded Indians anxious to be home soon. “The consulate has been working round the clock since March 14 because of the unprecedented emergency situation and is actively responding to the flood of inquiries and is providing assistance. However, there are no evacuation plans by India at this point as some believe. There are no flights going to India till April 14 and things may change depending on the situation,”Aseem Mahajan, the Indian Consul-General in Houston, told PTI. Among the problems faced by the students in the universities include, lodging and medical issues.

“Thousands of Indian students in local universities and visitors stranded in the US continue with myriad problems like lack of boarding and lodging and medical issues. Some of the students had to vacate college dorms and are struggling to find food and shelter because of limited resources and no flights to return to India. Their parents are equally worried and have been continuously contacting the Consulate for help,” he said. Mahajan urged the students to stay positive, calm, at home, follow social distancing and local advisory and focus on their studies as all schools have resumed classes online.

“Many universities are providing all possible help to students. They have been put in the residence halls for anyone wanting to stay through the semester. All residence halls have access to dining services and campuses are secure,” he said. Some Indians including researchers, project engineers and others on a short visit to US, were scheduled to return after their project completion but are stranded now are facing visa issues, while some visiting aged parents, with pre-existing health issues are having the worst time procuring medications as their Indian prescription does not work here," Mahajan said.

He said various private bodies such as the American Association of Physicians of Indian Orgin are offering medical consultations. Globally, over 1.5 million people have been infected so far by the coronavirus and the fatalities stands at nearly 95,000. The United States accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the all the COVID-19 positive cases and over 17 per cent of all fatalities.

In the US, the virus has claimed over 16,000 lives and infected over 460,000 people..

