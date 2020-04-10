Pak SC benches to resume work from Apr 13 despite rise in coronavirus cases

Pakistan’s Supreme Court will gradually resume work from April 13 despite increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, according to a media report. The apex court decided to resume the functioning of its all benches even as the coronavirus cases in the country rose to 4,688 and death toll to 68.

According to the apex court’s roster, six division benches will work at Islamabad registry, while a three-member bench will work at Karachi registry and a two-judge bench at Lahore registry, the Express Tribune reported. Only a few cases will be fixed before all the benches.

However, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Syed Qalb-e-Hassan said the top court should have waited for a fortnight more to resume the work. Another lawyer was of the opinion that resuming work by the benches was important as the apex court had not granted relief to the under-trial prisoners as by the high courts and it was necessary to move their bails for their release, the report said.

