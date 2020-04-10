Left Menu
100 Thieves to host Valorant tournament

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:44 IST
100 Thieves to host Valorant tournament

100 Thieves plan to host a content creator tournament in Valorant, the organization announced over social media. Per their post Thursday on Twitter, 100 Thieves said they would hold an eight-team invitational with some of the "biggest creators in the world" as the teams' captains on Tuesday.

The organization asked fans to tag the creators they'd like to see participate. Valorant, which has been described as a hybrid of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, set Twitch streaming records this week as the public has tuned in to see the closed beta tests of the game.

Just hours into the kickoff, the beta broke Twitch's record for hours watched in a single day -- 34 million hours watched -- and set a new mark with 1.7 million concurrent viewers. Valorant is scheduled to be released this summer.

100 Thieves previously hosted a $100,000 Warzone From Home tournament in March. --Field Level Media

