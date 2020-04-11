Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 rebels linked to Indonesia gold mine attack die in clash

PTI | Timika | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:33 IST
3 rebels linked to Indonesia gold mine attack die in clash

Indonesian security forces shot and killed three separatist rebels who were suspected in an attack that killed a New Zealander near the world's largest gold mine in the easternmost province of Papua, police said Saturday. Clashes near the Grasberg copper and gold mine began Feb. 29 and had left two security personnel and four rebels dead. On March 30, eight gunmen shot and killed New Zealand miner Graeme Thomas Wall when he and six employees of PT Freeport Indonesia were in a parking lot at the company's office in the restive province.

Two Indonesian miners were in critical condition while four others suffered minor injuries. The West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Spokesman Sebby Sambom warned mine employees to leave the area that the group declared a battle zone.

Rebels in Papua have been fighting a low-level insurgency since the early 1960s, when Indonesia annexed the region that was a former Dutch colony. Papua was formally incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was seen as a sham. The mine, which is nearly half owned by U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan and is run by PT Freeport Indonesia, is seen by separatists as a symbol of Indonesian rule and has been a frequent target.

The current violence caused about 2,000 villagers to flee to neighboring Timika city. Local police chief Era Adhinata said security forces on Thursday raided a house owned by a security guard of PT Freeport Indonesia, who also was a rebel supporter. They shot and killed two suspected rebels in a gunfight, arrested the owner, and seized weapons and a “morning star” flag of the separatist movement.

Adhinata said the two slain rebels had been identified as gunmen in the shooting of the New Zealander and the others. He said security forces killed another rebel during a shootout on Friday in the Mount Botak of Tembagapura mining district, and seized an assault rifle and ammunition.

A National Liberation Army of West Papua commander, Lekagak Telenggen, confirmed the police claim in a statement released Saturday. He called on the U.S. and Indonesia to stop the gold mine operations in Papua. “We have sacrificed a lot ... but we will keep fighting for the freedom of Papua,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The ...

Popular band performs online show to raise funds for people hit by lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in force, a popular band here is performing live on social media to raise funds from fans across the world in support of people whose livelihood has been affected by the shutdown and also to fight the COVID-19 p...

Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consum...

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off the second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020