Left Menu
Development News Edition

US tops Italy as worst-hit country in pandemic: tracker

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:44 IST
US tops Italy as worst-hit country in pandemic: tracker
The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 18,860, people in the US, which also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 503,594, by the Baltimore-based school's count Image Credit: ANI

The United States overtook Italy on Saturday to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 18,860, people in the US, which also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 503,594, by the Baltimore-based school's count

Italy has registered 18,849 deaths according to an AFP tally based on official counts, but with a population of around 60 million it is less than a fifth the size of the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Unravelling role of fungi in early childhood dental health

By examining the oral mycobiome, including all the fungi that might live there may lead to a possible treatment using fungi that may someday lead to better cavity prevention measures and treatments in children, says a new study. Biological ...

Traffic police starts distributing hygiene kits among commercial vehicle drivers

The Delhi Traffic Police started distributing hygiene kits among the commercial vehicle drivers transporting essential commodities to the national capital on Saturday, officials saidIn association with the Society of Indian Automobile Manuf...

FIR against 12 people in MP's Dhar for breach of Section 144

Police have registered an FIR against 12 people here for the violation of Section 144 as they were taking part in the last rites ceremony of a deceased, thereby breaking the coronavirus lockdown norms, which prohibits any form of public gat...

Vidya Balan shares throwback photo shoot video dressed up as joker

Actor Vidya Balan shared a video of a photo-shoot celebrating Throwback Saturday where she was seen dressed up as a joker in tribute to late veteran actor Raj Kapoor from 1970 film Mera Naam Joker in a social media post. The 41-year-old ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020