OFFICIAL-France's coronavirus death toll rises by 635 to 13,832

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus infection in France rose on Saturday to 13,832 from 13,197 the day before, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,883 from 7,004 a day before.

