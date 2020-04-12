Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing journalist found murdered in Mexico's south

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-04-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 04:02 IST
Missing journalist found murdered in Mexico's south

A Mexican journalist who disappeared over a week ago in the southern state of Guerrero was found dead close to where his family last saw him, the local prosecutor said Saturday. Forensic tests on human remains in the seaside resort of Acapulco were identified as belonging to Victor Fernando Alvarez, who disappeared on April 2.

He is thus confirmed as the second journalist to be murdered in Mexico this year following Maria Elena Ferral, who was shot dead by two assailants on motorbikes when getting into her car in the eastern state of Veracruz last month. The Guerrero human rights commission called on authorities to investigate Alvarez's murder and to bring those responsible to justice.

Mexico is notoriously dangerous for the press with more than 100 reporters murdered since 2000. Last year, 10 journalists were murdered in Mexico, according to the Reporters Without Borders NGO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

EG sweep FURIA, reach final at ESL Pro League NA

Evil Geniuses swept FURIA Esports on Saturday to reach the grand final of ESL Pro League Season 11s North American competition, setting up a third battle with Team Liquid. EG took the opening map of the best-of-three series, 16-10 on Vertig...

Gen.G, Orgless stay alive in Flashpoint playoffs

Gen.G Esports and Orgless each swept their matches on Saturday in the opening round of the lower bracket to stay alive in the Flashpoint 1 playoffs. Gen.G dispatched FunPlus Phoenix, and Orgless followed by downing Chaos Esports Club, both ...

Food trucks start feeding big rig drivers at Interstate rest stops

Big rig driver Tanuya White was running essential products from Chicago to Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday when she stopped to sample food truck fare at a rest stop on Interstate 30 near Social Hill, Arkansas.It was a welcome respite for...

ANALYSIS-Mexican president's nationalist oil vision fuels standoff with Saudis

The biggest supply cut ever contemplated by the worlds top oil producers is hanging in the balance as a refusal by Mexicos leftist leader to imperil his plans to rebuild state oil company Pemex has angered the Saudi prince who helped craft ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020