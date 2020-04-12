Cloud9 dominate Evil Geniuses, reach LCS final

Cloud9 jumped out to a fast lead and never let it go, topping Evil Geniuses 3-1 in the second round Saturday to advance to the grand final of the League of Legends' North America-based League Championship Series spring playoffs. Cloud9 will now wait more than a week to see their opponent. Team SoloMid and FlyQuest play Sunday, with the winner facing EG in the third round of the lower bracket next Saturday. The winner of that game will face Cloud9 in the final a day later.

On Saturday, Cloud9 dominated EG in every aspect in the first two maps. On the first map, Cloud9 selected the blue side to open the contest and got the win in 35 minutes. EG then switched things up and took the blue side for the second map, but again Cloud9 came out on top, this time in 26 minutes, with jungler Robert "Blaber" Huang notching a 17.0 KDA ratio as Nocturne. EG got on the board with a win on the blue side on Map 3, but Cloud9 closed the match out with a win on the blue side on the fourth map.

Blaber, of the United States, switched to Olaf in the final map and posted a 77.3 kill percentage, earning MVP of the match. Though EG must win another match to get to the final, many expect them to get there and face Cloud9 one more time for the title. Among those is Cloud9 top laner Eric "Licorice" Ritchie.

"I think it's pretty likely (EG-Cloud9) will be the finals matchup," Ritchie said in the post-match interview. "I haven't seen anything that's super impressive from any of the teams in the lower bracket. But maybe I'll see something tomorrow that'll change my mind." The champion will qualify for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

