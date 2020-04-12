Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oli says Nepal can't lift lockdown unless situation normalises in India

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has ruled out lifting lockdown in the Himalayan nation, saying that cases of coronavirus have just begun to rise in the neighbouring country which shares a porous border with Nepal.

ANI | Bharatpur | Updated: 12-04-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 10:24 IST
Oli says Nepal can't lift lockdown unless situation normalises in India
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during a video conference with chief ministers of seven states. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has ruled out lifting lockdown in the Himalayan nation, saying that cases of coronavirus have just begun to rise in the neighbouring country which shares a porous border with Nepal. The Indo-Nepal border has already been sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a video conference with the Chief Ministers of seven provinces on Saturday, Oli made it clear that the measures adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19 will not be lifted unless the situation goes back to normal in India. Advocating for implementing harsh measures to control the spread of COVID-19, Oli said,"We cannot lift the lockdown despite the fact that the number of cases has continued to rise in India. There is no point in becoming emotional about lifting the lockdown. Instead, we have to adopt stricter measures to control the spread of COVID-19."

Chief Minister Sher Dhan Rai, Lal Babu Raut, Dormani Poudel, Prithivi Subba Gurung, Shanker Porkharel, Mahendra Shahi, and Trilochan Bhatta further briefed the prime minister over the measures adopted to contain the deadly virus. The video conference continued for about four hours wherein the leaders hinted for extending the lockdown which is set to end in the midst of this month.

Nepal imposed the lockdown on March 24 following India. He also appealed to the Chief Ministers to launch an awareness campaign on COVID-19 and stressed on for the need to step up strong coordination between the federal government and provincial government.

Nepal to date have nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one already recovered. India has reported 8,356 cases, out of which 7,367 are active with 716 discharged and 273 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan records 51 more cases of coronavirus

Jaipur, Apr 12 PTI&#160;Rajasthan recorded 51 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the states tally to 751, an official said. The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.&#160; As many as 51 new cases have come up today in ...

Coronavirus will dominate agenda of Germany's EU presidency -minister

The coronavirus outbreak will dominate the agenda of the European Union when Germany takes over the rotating council presidency in the second half of this year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote in an opinion article. Maas has been o...

Mother-daughter duo drown in J-K's Doda

A mother-daughter duo drowned in a fast flowing stream in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district, police said on Sunday. Zarina 17 accidentally fell into the stream while crossing it at Chilli-Pingal village. Her mother Sam...

After 6 years, gold ETFs witness inflows in 2019-20 amid virus volatility

Investors infused over Rs 1,600 crore in gold exchange-traded funds ETFs in 2019-20, after pulling out money for the last six financial years, as the coronavirus outbreak spurred safe-haven buying. Given the threat posed by the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020