Three Indian citizens in Nepal's Birgunj city tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

ANI | Birgunj | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:06 IST
3 Indians in Nepal's Birgunj test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three Indian citizens in Nepal's Birgunj city tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The samples of all three were collected for testing in Birgunj and sent to the Hetauda-based lab for testing, the results of which showed them positive for the contagion, The Himalayan Times reported.

The samples were then sent to National Health Lab in Kathmandu, which also confirmed the reports of virus transmission in the three people. According to the newspaper, the throat swabs of the three suspected people were sent to vector-borne Disease Research and Training Centre in the district from Birgunj.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 12 in Nepal, 11 of them being active cases. (ANI)

