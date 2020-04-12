Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak not to affect S-400 deliveries to India: Ambassador

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:47 IST
Coronavirus outbreak not to affect S-400 deliveries to India: Ambassador

All the major military contracts, including the deliveries of S-400 air defence missile systems, between Russia and India will be on schedule and the coronavirus pandemic will have no effect on their timeframe, according to India's top diplomat here. "I don't think there will be any impact. There has been slight dislocation of a couple of weeks but all the major contracts will be on schedule, we don't anticipate any problem on that," Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on Saturday.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions. Last year, India made the first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million to Russia for the missile systems.

In February, Deputy Director of the Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Vladimir Drozhzhov, said that Moscow will begin the delivery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021 and there will be no delay in execution of the project. "We will fulfil our delivery commitments," Drozhzhov had said, adding that the defence cooperation between the two countries is very robust.

The 'Triumf' interceptor-based missile system can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km. The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

Russia plans to complete the delivery of the fifth regimental set in the first half of 2025. The US had imposed sanctions on Russia under the stringent Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). The law also provides for punitive action against countries purchasing defence hardware from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

No need to file hard copy of application for seeking anti-dumping or safeguard probe: DGTR

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR, under the Commerce Ministry, has said that there is no need for an applicant seeking a probe for anti-dumping or safeguard or countervailing duties to file a hard copy of the application. In a...

Kohli comparable to Kapil because of self-belief, never-say-die attitude: Srikkanth

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that current captain Virat Kohli can be compared with the legendary Kapil Dev, given both have tremendous self-belief and never-say-die attitude. Srikkanth was part of the squad that Kapil ...

Mizoram to start virtual classes on television from Monday

In a move to reduce the inconvenience of students due to the lockdown, the Mizoram government has decided to introduce virtual classes on television from Monday. The school education department has decided to give lessons to students via te...

MP: Indore's 3-month-old COVID-19 patient recovering fast

A three-month-old girl who got the coronavirus infection from kin including her 12-year-old brother and is Indores youngest COVID-9 patient is recovering fast, doctors treating her said on Sunday. Her mother, incidentally, tested negative f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020