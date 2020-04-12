Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:11 IST
ESEA postpones MDL Global Challenge
Image Credit: Flickr

Organizer ESEA said the MDL Global Challenge will be postponed, with a rescheduled date still to come. The Season 33 event was planned for April, but like many esports tournaments, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At this time, our main focus is to ensure the safety and health of our competitors and staff," ESEA said in a statement. "We will wait for clear recommendations from leading global health authorities before setting a new date for the tournament," ESEA said it intends to hold the Global Challenge during Season 34 and before the start of the ESL Pro League Season 12 in September. Three spots in the Pro League season will be on the line when the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament takes place.

Because of the delay, ESEA is altering some of its rules. Teams may add as many as two members to the roster between now and the Global Challenge, and those teams that qualified for the Global Challenge can skip Season 34 if they believe it's necessary for scheduling purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

