Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi couple gets police help to wed amid curfew

PTI | Najaf | Updated: 13-04-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 00:55 IST
Iraqi couple gets police help to wed amid curfew
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iraqi student Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi, 23, proposed to the love of his life last year. The couple's dream was to have a huge celebration with family and friends in the southern holy city of Najaf.

But in the wake of the new coronavirus, those hopes were dashed when a government-ordered curfew banned large public gatherings and wedding halls were shuttered. "I didn't expect my wedding to be this way. I was hoping for a party and that we would visit the imam," said Ruqaya Rahim, the new bride, referring to the religious official who leads prayers in the mosque. "But we were prevented from doing that." Najaf has been among the Iraqi cities hardest hit by the pandemic, accounting for a little more than 20% of Iraq's total cases. At least five people have died amid 257 confirmed cases in the province, according to Health Ministry figures.

That's a small fraction of the 70 people who have died nationwide since the first virus case was recorded in Iraq in February. Iraq now has nearly 1,300 confirmed virus cases. Unwilling to postpone the wedding, al-Kaabi came up with a different plan.

He asked the local security forces to help him make the wedding happen. The police responded by providing the groom with vehicles, complete with blasting music. They transported al-Kaabi's bride to the family home for a small celebration of just six people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Former Cubs All-Star Beckert dies at 79

Glenn Beckert, the Major League Baseball leader in runs scored in 1968, died on Sunday aged 79, the Chicago Cubs announced. Beckert, an infielder, played nine seasons with the Cubs and two for the San Diego Padres.He scored 98 runs for the ...

OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to cut oil output by a record amount - representing around 10 of global supply - to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources said effective cuts could amount to as much as ...

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ effective oil cuts are 12.5 mln bpd

The Saudi energy minister said on Sunday that effective oil supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC, will amount to 12.5 million barrels per day, because of higher output in April from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirate...

UK cancels order for simple ventilators, needs more complex ones - source

Britain has cancelled an order for thousands of units of a simple model of ventilator developed by industrial companies to treat COVID-19 because more sophisticated devices are now needed, a source involved in the project said on Sunday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020