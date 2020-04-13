Left Menu
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-04-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 03:22 IST
Saudi Arabia, Russia, U.S. welcome outcome of OPEC+ meeting - SPA

Saudi Arabia's king Salman, Russia's president Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump welcomed the outcome of OPEC+ meeting during a joint phone call, Saudi state news agency SPA said on late Sunday. The three leaders expressed their comfort with the results of the efforts exerted to stabilize global oil markets, stressing the need for oil producing countries to continue to fulfill their responsibilities to stabilize oil markets and support the global economy, SPA added.

In a separate phone call between Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, they both welcomed the outcome of meeting to cut oil output amid the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak and in line with the aspirations of the markets, in a way that enhances the growth of the global economy. Earlier on Sunday, OPEC+ and allies led by Russia agreed to cut oil output by a record amount - representing around 10% of global supply - to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

