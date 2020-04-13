Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ oil producers agree on deal to cut output by 9.7m barrels

Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:48 IST
OPEC+ oil producers agree on deal to cut output by 9.7m barrels
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest oil deal in history was clinched after three days of hard bargaining, two "virtual" meetings by video conference and a special meeting of G20 energy ministers, Arab News reported.

According to earlier reports, the 23 OPEC+ nations who held an extraordinary online meeting on April 12 agreed on oil production cuts in each of them. However, they failed to agree on the daily production cuts by at least ten million barrels and arrived at a consensus to reduced production by 9.7 million barrels a day as they failed to talk Mexico into accepting its quota of 400,000 barrels a day. US President Donald Trump intervened to ease through the special Mexico terms, under which it will reduce output by much less than other OPEC+ members.

Trump thanked King Salman and President Vladimir Putin for a "great" deal. "The big Oil Deal with OPEC+ Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!" the US President wrote on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who chaired the meeting, said that the cuts would amount to 12.5 million barrels per day, because of higher output in April from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. The production cuts will take about 10 percent of the global oil output of the market from May 1.

Global demand for crude oil is already down by at least 20 percent due to the pandemic outbreak which has unleashed devastating effects on the global economy. On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco will release its "official selling prices" for crude in May, a key indicator of how the Kingdom thinks the market will go.

Aramco agreed to cut output by 23 percent under the OPEC+ deal, and delegates at the virtual conference said there could be further reductions -- about 3.5 million barrels from other big producers such as the US, Canada, and Norway, whose output is in decline because of the pandemic. After the agreement was reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "The whole world needs it. That's because the global economy will be on the brink of uncontrolled chaos in prices, on energy supplies, unless there is such a deal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

GMR Airports gets LoA for development and operations at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh

GMR Airports Ltd said on Monday it has received a letter of award for development and operations of a greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. In February 2019, the company had emerged as the highest bidder for the ...

My mother always told me you will come back to Manchester United: Paul Pogba

French midfielder Paul Pogba revealed that, after leaving Manchester United in 2012, his mother was confident of him returning to the club. Pogba came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge but after o...

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown - sources

India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, two government sources said, even as it weighs extending the lockdown.The 21-day lockdown of Indias more...

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Officials in New Zealand and Australia, hailed globally for their early signs of success in combating the spread of the coronavirus, said on Monday it is too soon to start easing social distancing rules or reopening their economies. The rat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020