Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julian Assange secretly fathered 2 children during Ecuadorian Embassy stay, reveals lawyer

One of Julian Assange's lawyers, Stella Moris, has made a shocking revelation that the that the WikiLeaks founder has secretly fathered two children with her while hiding out at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-04-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 11:20 IST
Julian Assange secretly fathered 2 children during Ecuadorian Embassy stay, reveals lawyer
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

One of Julian Assange's lawyers, Stella Moris, has made a shocking revelation that the that the WikiLeaks founder has secretly fathered two children with her while hiding out at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Assange has been facing extradition to the United States and rape charges.

Assange's partner, in court documents and a video posted on Saturday by WikiLeaks and the Daily Mail, said that the couple conceived two-year-old Gabriel and one-year-old Max as Assange was wanted in the United States for leaking classified intelligence materials and in Sweden for rape allegations, an attorney for Assange confirmed the news to Washington Post on Sunday. Moris, according to the attorney, said that she revealed the relationship because she wanted 48-year-old Assange to be released from London prison, where he landed after the Ecuadorian Embassy rescinded his political asylum a year ago, amid the coronavirus outbreak which is spreading among the UK's prison population.

In the documents, Moris further said that Assange's health is already precarious because of a lung condition as well as mental health challenges after extended isolation. "I make this statement now only because our lives are on the brink and I fear that Julian could die," Moris said in the statement filed with the court in support of an application Assange's attorneys submitted, to have him released on bail.

She added, "He may himself die as a result of increased risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus." Westminster Magistrates Court judge Vanessa Baraitser refused his bail request on March 25. Since then, one prisoner in the high-security Belmarsh prison, where Assange is lodged, has died after contracting the virus, according to local media reports.

It is, however, unclear if Assange's legal team will make a second bail request. Moris said in the video that she fell in love with Assange after meeting him in 2011 and joining his international legal team, which led her to spend "almost every single day" in the embassy.

In the video, she flips through photos of the children, a cat beside her, remarking at one point that the older boy resembles Assange: "Very Julian." The children, both British citizens, have visited their father in Belmarsh, according to British media. It also reported that Assange watched his children's births over video and that he was able to secretly meet Gabriel in the embassy.

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian foreign ministry and US officials have declined to comment on the matter. Assange is challenging an extradition request by the United States, which wants the 48-year-old Australian to stand trial in federal court in Northern Virginia on charges that he violated the Espionage Act.

Prosecutors allege that Assange helped obtain and disseminate hundreds of thousands of pages of secret military documents and diplomatic cables regarding US action in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. According to prosecutors, Assange has also helped Chelsea Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, hack into government computers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Anushka Sharma condemns attacks on frontline workers fighting COVID-19

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday condemned the attacks on medical practitioners and discrimination faced by coronavirus patients in the country. The PK actor took to Twitter to post a statement in this regard and said she is deeply disturbed ...

'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's poor amid virus lockdown

A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented a 247 automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work following an ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.Vietnam has report...

FlyQuest outlasts TSM to advance in LCS Spring playoff

After a back-and-forth first four maps, FlyQuest dominated Team SoloMid in the final map, winning the match 3-2 Sunday to advance to the third round of the lower bracket in the League of Legends North America-based League Championship Serie...

FOREX-Commodity currencies fall as OPEC+ output cuts fail to allay demand anxiety

Commodity currencies slipped against their safe-haven rivals such as the dollar and yen on Monday as a record output cut agreed by OPEC and other oil producing nations failed to offset broader concerns about slumping global demand.The green...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020