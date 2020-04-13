Left Menu
Development News Edition

US envoy welcomes prisoner releases by Afghan govt, Taliban

US peace envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday (local time) welcomed the prisoner releases by both Kabul and Taliban.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 13:22 IST
US envoy welcomes prisoner releases by Afghan govt, Taliban
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

US peace envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday (local time) welcomed the prisoner releases by both Kabul and Taliban. He said that both sides should "accelerate efforts" to meet targets of the US-Taliban agreement because "potential for COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons poses a real threat", Tolo News reported.

The Afghan government has so far released 361 Taliban prisoners from Bagram prison, said Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Office of the National Security Council. As per President Ashraf Ghani's decree, said Faisal, "releases will continue across other prisons to free a total of 1,500 as part of our efforts to advance peace and fight COVID19."

On Sunday, the Taliban released 20 government prisoners, the group tweeted. The Taliban sent photos of the released prisoners to TOLOnews and said they were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today in Kandahar province.

The release was confirmed in a tweet by the head of the ICRC in Afghanistan, Juan-Pedro Schaerer. "Today we facilitated the release of 20 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who were detained by the Taliban and transferred them to the Governor's Office in Kandahar," he said. This comes as a third group of 100 Taliban prisoners was released by the Afghan government, the Office of the National Security Council said on Sunday.

Based on the US-Taliban peace agreement, 5,000 prisoners of the group should be released by the Afghan government, and 1,000 prisoners should be released by the Taliban, to pave the way for intra-Afghan negotiations. On Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, responded to the first group of prisoners released by the Afghan government, calling the freed detainees "unidentified."

Before the release, a Taliban team tasked with witnessing the process and verifying the prisoner list had reportedly left Kabul over disagreements with the Afghan government about the process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Japan faces higher risk of job losses, data analysis shows

Japan may see new hirings slow and job losses increase, particularly among service-sector firms struggling to cope with the intensifying pain of the coronavirus crisis, according to an analysis of survey data by a private think-tank. Dai-ic...

Shailene Woodley opens up about struggle with 'very scary physical situation' in her early 20s

American actor Shailene Woodley recently opened up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career. According to Fox News, the 28-year-olf film producer told The New York Times, I havent spoken much about this yet pu...

Japan govt: No plans at moment to extend state of emergency to other regions

Japans government said on Monday it saw no reason at the moment to extend its state of emergency beyond Tokyo and a handful of other cities around the country.So far we have not been informed of any expert evidence suggesting that the state...

Some Spaniards head back to work in face masks as country loosens lockdown

Spaniards at the countrys main transport hubs were handed face masks on a rainy Monday morning as the government relaxed some of the tough lockdown measures designed to rein in the coronavirus health crisis which has claimed nearly 17,000 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020