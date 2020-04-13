Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. East Coast menaced by system that spawned deadly tornadoes in South

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 21:35 IST
U.S. East Coast menaced by system that spawned deadly tornadoes in South

The death toll from a series of tornadoes that hammered the U.S. South over the weekend rose to at least 18 on Monday as rescue workers and homeowners dug through debris left in the wake of a weather system now threatening the U.S. East Coast.

Nearly 55 million people from Florida to New England were in the path of the system, with National Weather Service forecasters warning of strong winds, rain and possibly more tornadoes on Monday. The system had already spawned about 60 reported tornadoes that left a path of destruction from Texas to the Carolinas on Sunday and Monday morning, the weather service reported.

At least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, six in Georgia and one in Arkansas in the storms, local media and state officials reported. Five of the people who were killed in Georgia were in two Murray County mobile home parks that were leveled as tornadoes rolled through the area.

"The reports that I am getting from that area is that it is pretty devastating damage," Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told a Fox News affiliate in the region. Local media across the region showed images and video clips of homeowners and rescue workers picking through piles of rubble as flattened homes, overturned vehicles and downed power lines covered the landscape at daybreak.

Firefighters in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, were searching for multiple people trapped in homes, the Times and Democrat, the local newspaper, reported. In Upson County, Georgia, about 65 miles (105 km) south of Atlanta, homeowner Paul McDaniel and his wife raced to an interior part of their home as a reported tornado rolled through their neighborhood early on Monday.

"I heard it and grabbed her and we ran into the hall and ... it was something like I never heard before," McDaniel told a Fox News affiliate in the region. "They say its like a train, but I couldn't say." Nearly 1 million homes and businesses in North and South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia and Alabama were without power as of Monday morning, according to Poweroutage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms 386 more cases of coronavirus in biggest daily jump

Singapores health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-states biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try to curb a rece...

Canada coronavirus deaths rise by almost 9% to 734 - public health agency

The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 9 to 734 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Monday.By 11 a.m. eastern time 1500 GMT, the total number of those diagnosed with the coro...

Sir Kenny Dalglish testing positive for coronavirus was 'real shock' for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that it was a real shock for him when he got to know that clubs legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tested positive for the coronavirus. Dalglish was admitted last Wednesday for the treatment of an infection an...

India's coronavrius cases rise to 9352, no new case in 25 districts for 14 days

The penultimate day of 21-day lockdown saw the number of coronavirus cases in the country reach 9352 with 905 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The governments action plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 has stared yielding results...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020