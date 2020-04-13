RCD Espanyol drops Rocket League team

RCD Espanyol ended its Rocket League affiliation and disbanded its roster. The organization took the action on Sunday and withdrew the team from the European promotion playoffs for the Rocket League Rival Series. Instead, in a team statement, RCD Espanyol said it intends to focus on other esports, particularly FIFA.

Dot Esports reported that the contracts for the team's four players and coach expired on March 31 and speculated talks about a contract extension could have fallen through. The organization also announced it was ending its relationship with Esportia, a Barcelona-based esports consultancy group.

