Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 affect: European leader calls for reducing dependence on Chinese goods of critical importance

A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) has strongly urged Europe to produce enough goods of critical importance in order to reduce "excessive dependence on China."

ANI | Tallinn | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:28 IST
Covid-19 affect: European leader calls for reducing dependence on Chinese goods of critical importance
Member of European Parliament Urmas Paet (Photo taken from Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) has strongly urged Europe to produce enough goods of critical importance in order to reduce "excessive dependence on China." The remarks from Urmas Paet came as Europe continues to grapple with China-originated coronavirus.

"The current crisis has shown that the European Union must be able to produce enough goods of critical importance on its own, even if it costs a little more than what is made in China," ERR News quoted Paet as saying on social media. Underlining how a pandemic cripples the supply-chain system, the Estonian leader particularly emphasised on Europe's dependence on Chinese medical protective equipment.

It may be noted that as coronavirus crisis heightened in Europe, perishing hundreds of people, Beijing sold medical equipment to various European countries like Italy, Spain and Czech Republic. These Chinese face masks, ventilators, protective gears, test kits were later found to be faulty, thereby putting lives at stake besides adding insult to the injury.

"Europe found itself in a situation of being vitally dependent on Chinese medical protective equipment production," wrote Paet, who served as Estonia's foreign minister from 2005 to 2014. The continent has been hit hard by the outbreak of the virus and became an epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming thousands of lives in just few days.

"We now need to rethink here in Europe what is included among such products of critical importance, regarding which we must not depend on third countries. Definitely at the top of the list are medical supplies and medicinal products. But quite a bit more, too," Paet suggested. The leader also highlighted how 'dishonest techniques' were used in the middle of the pandemic.

"If, due to the crisis, the factories and borders there were to be closed and the necessary products did not reach Europe on time, there would be trouble here. Just take the lack of protective masks and other medical protective equipment, for example, which has created a situation where dishonest techniques are being used to obtain masks. For example, Germany accused the United States of a new kind of piracy, in that Germany ordered protective masks, but these were confiscated at Bangkok airport and sent to the United States instead," ERR News quoted the MEP, as saying. European countries like Italy and Spain have reported over a lakh positive cases of the virus within few weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

BSP Chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the par...

Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak

World Wrestling Entertainment WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. A statewid...

48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 945

48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. All 48 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the state capital, J...

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam's exclusive economic zone

A Chinese survey ship that was embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year in the disputed South China Sea has returned to waters within Vietnams Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ, ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.Beginning last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020