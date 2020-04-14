Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea fires barrage of cruise missiles on eve of founder's birthday

North Korea on Tuesday morning fired a salvo of suspected cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC).

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:39 IST
North Korea fires barrage of cruise missiles on eve of founder's birthday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

North Korea on Tuesday morning fired a salvo of suspected cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC). The "multiple projectiles" fired from Munchon in eastern Kangwon province were believed to be "surface-to-ship cruise missiles," the JCS said in a statement cited by Al Jazeera.

The missiles flew for approximately 150 kilometres (93 miles) before splashing into the waters off the east coast. The launches come on the eve of the birthday of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and South Korea's general elections.

The JCS said South Korea's military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

Last month, it fired nine ballistic missiles in four rounds of tests, according to analysts. On Sunday, North Korean state media reported leader Kim Jong Un had visited an airbase and observed drills by the country's fighter jets and attack aircraft.

The North has been subjected to multiple UN Security Council sanctions over its banned weapons programs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi requests young Indian scientists to work towards coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested young scientists of the country to come forward and take the lead in developing a vaccine for novel coronavirus which has claimed over one lakhs lives worldwide. While India has limited reso...

WRAPUP 3-China's trade slump eases in March, but pandemic set to deepen export downturn

The plunge in Chinas exports and imports eased in March as factories resumed production, but shipments are set to shrink sharply over the coming months as the coronavirus crisis shuts down many economies and puts the brakes on a near-term r...

Australia jobless rate to spike but coronavirus restrictions to remain

Australias jobless rate is forecast to spike to the highest level in a quarter of a century because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said on Tuesday it was still too soon to let up on social restrictions that are curbing economic ...

French economy to contract 8% this year - finance minister

The French economy is expected to contract 8 this year, the finance minister said on Monday, revising the governments outlook for the second time in a week.We will have a growth forecast of -8 in the updated budget law, Bruno Le Maire told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020