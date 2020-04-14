Coronavirus deaths in Sweden cross 1,000: health agency

Sweden on Tuesday reported that more than 1,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases crossed 11,000

Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 11,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,033 deaths. It cautioned that the true number of deaths might be higher as not all deaths had yet been reported over the four-day Easter weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.