Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kabul bans motorbikes to stem Taliban killings and crime

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:25 IST
Kabul bans motorbikes to stem Taliban killings and crime

Authorities in Kabul will ban motorcycles and scooters in the Afghan capital in a bid to control rampant crime and stop assailants on two-wheelers from conducting targeted killings, officials said Tuesday. The ban, which takes effect Wednesday, comes after a string of assaults by armed men on motorbikes.

Delivery riders, who are seeing heavy demand amid Kabul's coronavirus lockdown, will be exempted. "Most of the crimes in the city, including targeted killings and other crimes, are carried out using motorbikes," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP.

"We have therefore decided to ban the use of the motorbikes in Kabul city and its districts." Speaking on condition of anonymity, a security official told AFP that the Taliban are conducting an increasing number of targeted killings of government officials. "They all use motorbikes to do hit and runs," the official said, noting that street robberies by theives on motorcycles and scooters were also on the rise.

Earlier this month,two of President Ashraf Ghani's bodyguards were shot dead in separate attacks by armed men on motorbikes, according to the official. Motorcycle bans have been implemented in some other parts of Afghanistan, but this is the first restriction in the capital.

"It improved the security in other provinces, it is going to improve the security in Kabul too," the official said. As overwhelmed police forces are busy battling the Taliban as rampant poverty and rising unemployment have worsened Kabul's security situation, making drive-by shootings, car thefts, and the snatching of phones and wallets commonplace.

Motorcycles and scooters are popular in Kabul, with riders using them to cut through the city's notorious traffic that frequently is gridlocked for hours.( AFP) RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemen's Houthis as truce falters

Saudi Arabia has resumed indirect talks with Yemens Houthi movement to cement a faltering ceasefire, sources familiar with the discussions said, as the United Nations pushes for a de-escalation to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak. The Ira...

350 new COVID-19 patients in Maha, count 2,684; 18 deaths

As many as 350 people tested positive in Maharashtra for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally so far to 2,684, a state health official said. The state also reported death of 18 coronavirus patients.The death toll due to the pandemic in the...

No COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand for 6th consecutive day

The State authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as no COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases remained at 35, as 127 samples were tested negative on Tue...

Disinfection tunnels do not help tackle coronavirus: HP govt

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said disinfection tunnels being set up at several places in the state do not help tackle coronavirus. The authorities advised against their installation, saying their use may prevent people from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020