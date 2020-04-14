BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 26,163, up from 24,804 on April 13; 823 deaths, up from 734

BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 26,163, up from 24,804 on April 13; 823 deaths, up from 734Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:38 IST
April 14 (Reuters) -
* CANADA CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 26,163, UP FROM 24,804 ON APRIL 13; 823 DEATHS, UP FROM 734 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
