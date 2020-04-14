Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:56 IST
Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future
Representative image Image Credit:

Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Group's Baselworld watch and jewelry trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group. The luxury timepiece companies, along with Chopard and Tudor, said they would create a new trade show in Geneva with the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, an industry group that organizes the rival Watches & Wonders fair, in April next year.

Following the defections, MCH Group said it would spend the next few weeks "making a decision on the continuation" of the Baselworld event, adding the watch companies' intention to move to Geneva had not previously been mentioned. Rolex said it was unhappy with changes at Baselworld and recent decisions of exhibitions company MCH Group, which postponed the 2020 edition of Baselworld planned for April 30-May 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MCH carried forward 85% of the fees for exhibitors to next year while keeping 15% to offset out-of-pocket costs, as it sought to manage the financial impact, although it did offer alternative options to exhibitors. "We have taken part in Baselworld since 1939," Rolex said in a joint statement with the other watchmakers. "Unfortunately, given the way the event has evolved and the recent decisions made by MCH Group ... we have decided to withdraw."

Geneva-based Patek Philippe cited a breakdown in relations with Baselworld organizers, saying the company "is not in line with Baselworld's vision anymore" and that "trust is no longer present". MCH Group, which last month predicted sales losses of up to 170 million Swiss francs ($177 million) for 2020 as the epidemic wreaks havoc on events, said was "surprised" the watchmakers were abandoning Baselworld, contending they had previously supported the plan to hold the fair in January 2021.

Swatch Group, the maker of Omega watches, left Baselworld in 2019, citing issues including costs. ($1 = 0.9621 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian policeman killed in gunbattle with suspected militants -state TV

An Egyptian policeman was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with suspected militants near the centre of the capital Cairo, state television said.Two private television stations broadcast what they called footage of the shooting, w...

So far, U.S. courts rule for abortion rights during coronavirus pandemic

Texas women regained some access to abortion on Tuesday after a court blocked a state effort to limit it due to the coronavirus, showing how even conservative-leaning courts are pushing back on Republican-led efforts to change social policy...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, cases exceed 600,000 -Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,400 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the worlds third-la...

Spain says coronavirus curve flattening; loosening of curbs causes jitters

Spain is flattening the curve on the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, one month into a strict lockdown in one of the worlds worst outbreaks, but some voiced alarm over the loosening of restrictions that began this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020