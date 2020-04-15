Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt: Police kill 7 suspected militants in Cairo suburb

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 04:00 IST
Egypt: Police kill 7 suspected militants in Cairo suburb

Egyptian security forces on Tuesday killed seven suspected militants in a shootout in Cairo, the Interior Ministry said, amid tight security as the country's Coptic Christians start the Holy Week leading up to Easter next week. A police officer was also killed during the hours-long firefight which erupted when security forces raided a suspected militant hideout at a residential building in Cairo's Amiriyah district, the ministry said. Three police agents, including an officer, were wounded.

The ministry, which oversees police, said the forces seized weapons and ammunition in the raid. It said the suspects were planning attacks on the country's Coptic Christians during the Holy Week and Easter Sunday. Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Christians, one the world's oldest Christian communities, would celebrate Easter on April 19.

Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of the country's Coptic Orthodox Christians, mourned the death of Lt. Col. Mohammed el-Houfi. Christians, who constitute around 10 percent of Egypt's more than 100 million predominantly Muslim people, have long complained of discrimination and that the government does not do enough to protect them. Security at churches is routinely increased around religious holidays.

Three years ago, suicide bombers struck hours apart at two Coptic churches in northern Egypt, killing 44 people and turning Palm Sunday services into scenes of horror. Since then Egypt has been under a state of emergency. Egypt has been for years battling Islamic militants centered in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, but the insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi. The militants have mainly targeted security forces and Christians.

In 2018, Egypt launched a major security operation against militants, mainly in the Northern Sinai but also elsewhere in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

99-year-old WWII vet beats coronavirus in Brazil

A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Brazil was released from hospital with military honours Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta, who served in the Brazilian artillery in Africa during World War II, was...

Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the worldTrump told a press con...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress approved the money late last month and the department ...

Armed men board vessel in Gulf of Oman - UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.The vessel is now reported to be at anchor approx. 3nm nautical miles off Ras Al Kuh, in vicinity of 25-48N 057-14E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020