Denmark allows some children to return to school

Denmark is beginning to relax its strict coronavirus lockdown measures by allowing some classes to return nationwide Wednesday to school. The measure applies only to preschool to fifth grade, while students above that must continue to study online from home.

Gatherings of more 10 people are still banned. Dentists, tattoo parlors, hairdressers and other trades that have close physical contacts with patrons remain closed. Restaurants and cafes can only serve takeaway. Other shops, including supermarkets and grocery stores have remained open for weeks but have urged customers to keep a distance from each other and have put a limit on the number of people allowed inside.

On March 11, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen began a gradual lockdown of the country, which means that, among others, celebrations marking the popular figurehead monarch Queen Margrethe's 80th birthday on Thursday — have been canceled. Frederiksen said Tuesday that Denmark can open “much faster” than expected citing figures showing a stabilization of the virus crisis in the Scandinavian country. Frederiksen also said that “it should not go too fast because should there be a setback, it will not be too severe.”

