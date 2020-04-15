China removes vice director of Hong Kong liaison office from post

China removes vice director of Hong Kong liaison office from postReuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:21 IST
China has removed Yang Jian, vice director of its Hong Kong liaison office from post, the state council said on Wednesday.
The liaison office, which reports to the State Council, or cabinet, is a platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city.
