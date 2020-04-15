Left Menu
Coronavirus: Finland ends blockade on capital, retains other restrictions

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:38 IST
Coronavirus: Finland ends blockade on capital, retains other restrictions
Prime Minister Sanna Marin (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

The Finnish government says it will end the blockade of a key southern region that includes the Nordic nation's capital, Helsinki, in the first move of easing COVID-19 -related restrictions. Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson said Wednesday the government found no legal justification to further continue blocking the movement of citizens into and out the Uusimaa region, a restriction which enters into force on March 28.

The Uusimaa region is home to some 1.7 million people, nearly of third of Finland's population, including Helsinki's 650,000 residents. The region has been the worst affected by the pandemic and the lockdown was meant to prevent the spreading of the virus to the rest of the nation. Prime Minister Sanna Marin stressed that all other coronavirus-related restrictions would remain in place in Finland including a ban on gatherings and closure of schools.

Finland has so far recorded 64 deaths and 3,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

