Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Formula E launches esports 'Race at Home' challenge

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:33 IST
Motor racing-Formula E launches esports 'Race at Home' challenge
Image Credit: Flickr

Formula E launched an esports 'Race at Home Challenge' series on Wednesday involving regular race drivers and gamers in the absence of any real track action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-electric series follows other championships, such as Formula One and MotoGP, in using virtual racing to fill the void left by the coronavirus.

Formula E's version also aims to raise funds for UNICEF after the announcement on Tuesday of a partnership with the U.N. children's fund's global coronavirus appeal. Participants will compete on rFactor 2 simulator software from their own homes and in a 'battle royale' format where the last placed driver after each lap is eliminated until only 10 remain for a final sprint to the line.

Two separate races will be held, one with the regular teams and drivers and the other for 'gamers and influencers' who can try and win real-life track time in a Formula E car at a race weekend. One of those aiming to win that prize is British racer Charlie Martin, who also hopes to become the first transgender driver to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The challenge will be run over nine consecutive weekends, starting with a non-scoring test event on April 18 involving at least 14 current drivers. "I think it's really exciting to race these guys again, my rivals, obviously from home," DS Techeetah's Portuguese driver and series leader Antonio Felix Da Costa told reporters on a conference call.

"I've been having a lot of fun in the sim (simulator) and all of these challenges are welcome. It's a great way to keep our minds sharp."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan exhorts WHO officials, native doctors to eradicate COVID-19 as they did to polio, small pox

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a video conference with WHO officials and exhorted hem to work jointly with their Indian counterparts to eradicate the coronavirus malady just like they stamped out polio and small pox f...

Hard to say why COVID-19 cases not levelling off at same rate across Britain - science adviser

It is hard to say why the number of people in hospital beds with COVID-19 is dropping faster in London than elsewhere in Britain, a government science adviser said on Wednesday. Angela McLean, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser to the governme...

Centre promises helpline number for medical staff

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the petitions in connection with the case of providing better facilities to deal with COVID-19 crisis after the Centre submitted that a helpline number will be generated for grievances of medical s...

Decision on relaxation of restrictions after Apr 21: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the lockdown to contain coronavirus will continue in the state, while the decision on relaxation of restrictions will be taken after reviewing the situation on April 21. In a vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020