Left Menu
Development News Edition

India provides half-a-million hydroxychloroquine tablets to Mauritius

India provided half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the Government of Mauritius, as per their request, said the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday.

ANI | Port Louis | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:52 IST
India provides half-a-million hydroxychloroquine tablets to Mauritius
Vice Prime Minister of Mauritius Leela Devi Luchoomun Dookun receiving the first consignment of half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine.. Image Credit: ANI

India provided half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the Government of Mauritius, as per their request, said the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday. "As a mark of our longstanding special friendship, the Government of India today provided hydroxychloroquine -- half a million tablets -- to the Government of Mauritius, as per their request," a release from the High Commission reads.

Vice Prime Minister of Mauritius Leela Devi Luchoomun Dookun received the consignment that arrived this evening in Mauritius through a special Air India cargo flight from Delhi. "The shipment was made possible as a special gesture although a restriction on its export from India continues to be in force in view of the unprecedented prevailing difficult situation because of Covid19 global pandemic," the High Commission adds.

"Mauritius is one of the first countries to receive supplies of this medicine after a special exemption was granted for a few countries. This demonstrates the unique ties between our two countries." The consignment is part of the 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines that have been sent for Mauritius. This is the first such consignment of essential medicines and a second consignment will follow in coming weeks.

India, the High Commission said, will continue to work closely with Mauritius in these difficult times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York down for second day -governor

Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York and the state would send ventilators to Michigan and Maryland, further signs some control is being gained on the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on...

Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona until 2024 - organiser

The Mobile World Congress MWC, the telecoms industrys biggest annual gathering, will be held in Barcelona until 2024, extending its current contract by one year, the GSMA association that hosts the congress said on Wednesday. By extending t...

Packers great Davis dies at 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Willie Davis, a key member of the Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers, died Wednesday morning at age 85. The Packers said he died at a hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., but did not reveal the cause of death.A def...

Raj govt has failed to contain COVID-19 spread in Jaipur's Ramganj area, alleges BJP MP

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tacking the situation in the citys Ramganj area where the number of COVID-19 patients are constantly rising. The BJP leader alleged that lockdown an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020