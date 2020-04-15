Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items arrives in Seychelles

An Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items including essential lifesaving medicines being gifted to Seychelles arrived at Victoria airport here.

ANI | Victoria | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:08 IST
Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items arrives in Seychelles
Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items arrives in Seychelles (Photo taken from twitter handle of Indian High Commission). Image Credit: ANI

An Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items including essential lifesaving medicines being gifted to Seychelles arrived at Victoria airport here. "The airindiain flight carrying 4 tonnes of medical items being gifted to Seychelles lands at Victoria Airport. FightCovid19," Indian High Commission here said in a tweet.

It also attached a 32- second video which shows the Air India plane. A press release by the high commission earlier said that the Indian government would gift the first consignment of 4 tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to the Seychelles Government in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

It said the medicines have been requested by the Seychelles government. "This is a special arrangement made in view of the special relations with Seychelles in order to enable the supply of these medicines despite the restrictions in place due to the lockdown. This is yet another manifestation of India's unwavering commitment to stand with Seychelles, in rain, and in shine. Despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners," the release said.

India has reached out to countries in its neighbourhood and beyond with help in the form of medicines and other things as they battle with the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York down for second day -governor

Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York and the state would send ventilators to Michigan and Maryland, further signs some control is being gained on the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on...

Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona until 2024 - organiser

The Mobile World Congress MWC, the telecoms industrys biggest annual gathering, will be held in Barcelona until 2024, extending its current contract by one year, the GSMA association that hosts the congress said on Wednesday. By extending t...

Packers great Davis dies at 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Willie Davis, a key member of the Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers, died Wednesday morning at age 85. The Packers said he died at a hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., but did not reveal the cause of death.A def...

Raj govt has failed to contain COVID-19 spread in Jaipur's Ramganj area, alleges BJP MP

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tacking the situation in the citys Ramganj area where the number of COVID-19 patients are constantly rising. The BJP leader alleged that lockdown an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020