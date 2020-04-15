Epic delays start of Fortnite season to June 4

Epic Games is delaying the release of the next season of Fortnite until June 4. Chapter 2 -- Season 3 was scheduled to debut April 30, but Season 2 instead will continue with new features, the company said in a statement.

"There's lots of content coming in the current Season," the statement read. "We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!" --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.