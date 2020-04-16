Indian High Commission, FICCI organise virtual roundtable on coronavirus impact on Indian businesses in UK

Indian High Commission on Wednesday organised a virtual roundtable on issues and challenges being faced by Indian businesses in the United Kingdom while also highlighting the various stimulus measures announced by the UK government. The roundtable, held in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), was attended by over 40 Indian business representatives across sectors like Financial Services, Hospitality, Healthcare, IT and IT Services, Trading, and business services.

While welcoming the participants, High Commissioner of India to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, said, "The Government of India and the High Commission of India are constantly working with businesses and business organisations with regard to the Government's response to COVID-19." She also expressed her gratitude to the UK Government for extending the visas for all those who are currently unable to return home due to travel restrictions in place in the wake of COVID-19.

A senior representative of the High Commission briefed the participants about the issues around visa extension and some of the challenges faced by those stranded in the UK and the measures taken by the HCI to assist in addressing these. Lord Jitesh Gadhia addressed the participants and briefed them about the various stimulus packages announced by the UK Government.

Baroness Usha Prashar, Chairman, FICCI UK Council said, "The roundtable was very informative and constructive. The response of the Government, initiatives by businesses and communities were appreciated by all present. There is going to be a prolonged period of uncertainty and disruption and 'new normal' will be very different." Businesses all around the world have been hard hit by coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Britain's economy could shrink by 13 per cent this year due to the government's coronavirus shutdown, the Office for Budget Responsibility said on Tuesday. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was "deeply troubled" by the prospect that two million people would lose their jobs due to the impact of the virus. (ANI)

