Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian High Commission, FICCI organise virtual roundtable on coronavirus impact on Indian businesses in UK

Indian High Commission on Wednesday organised a virtual roundtable on issues and challenges being faced by Indian businesses in the United Kingdom while also highlighting the various stimulus measures announced by the UK government.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 02:27 IST
Indian High Commission, FICCI organise virtual roundtable on coronavirus impact on Indian businesses in UK
High Commissioner of India to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam. Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commission on Wednesday organised a virtual roundtable on issues and challenges being faced by Indian businesses in the United Kingdom while also highlighting the various stimulus measures announced by the UK government. The roundtable, held in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), was attended by over 40 Indian business representatives across sectors like Financial Services, Hospitality, Healthcare, IT and IT Services, Trading, and business services.

While welcoming the participants, High Commissioner of India to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, said, "The Government of India and the High Commission of India are constantly working with businesses and business organisations with regard to the Government's response to COVID-19." She also expressed her gratitude to the UK Government for extending the visas for all those who are currently unable to return home due to travel restrictions in place in the wake of COVID-19.

A senior representative of the High Commission briefed the participants about the issues around visa extension and some of the challenges faced by those stranded in the UK and the measures taken by the HCI to assist in addressing these. Lord Jitesh Gadhia addressed the participants and briefed them about the various stimulus packages announced by the UK Government.

Baroness Usha Prashar, Chairman, FICCI UK Council said, "The roundtable was very informative and constructive. The response of the Government, initiatives by businesses and communities were appreciated by all present. There is going to be a prolonged period of uncertainty and disruption and 'new normal' will be very different." Businesses all around the world have been hard hit by coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Britain's economy could shrink by 13 per cent this year due to the government's coronavirus shutdown, the Office for Budget Responsibility said on Tuesday. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was "deeply troubled" by the prospect that two million people would lose their jobs due to the impact of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff - Bloomberg

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told his staff on Wednesday that parent Alphabet Inc will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-04-15google-to-slow-hiring-for-rest-of-20...

As Brazil's COVID-19 testing lags, available labs go unused

Despite Brazils backlog of more than 90,000 specimens awaiting coronavirus testing and a rising death toll, laboratories are idle due to a lack of materials, the agriculture ministry said. Brazils agriculture ministry told Reuters in a writ...

Weightlifting-IWF President Ajan resigns during corruption investigation

Tamas Ajan has resigned as president of the International Weightlifting Federation IWF while an investigation into alleged corruption is ongoing, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.Ajan, from Hungary, had been at the IWF si...

Science News Roundup: Cigar-shaped interstellar, fragment of wrecked planet; Space scientist use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planetA reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020