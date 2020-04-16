Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh rescues nearly 400 Rohingya after weeks at sea

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-04-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 02:57 IST
Bangladesh rescues nearly 400 Rohingya after weeks at sea

Bangladesh's coast guard said it rescued Wednesday at least 382 "starving" Rohingya refugees floating in a large boat in the country's territorial waters after nearly two months at sea. Acting on a tip-off, the coast guard patrol launched a three-day search for the boat, locating it at night off the country's southeastern coast, spokesman Lieutenant Shah Zia Rahman said.

"We have rescued at least 382 Rohingya from a big overcrowded fishing trawler and brought them to a beach near (the coastal town of) Teknaf. They were starving," Rahman told AFP, adding that more than 30 had died on board. "They were floating for 58 days. And over the last seven days it was moving in our territorial waters," he said.

The Rohingya, who were thought to be from refugee camps on Bangladesh's southeast coast, were headed to Malaysia, but turned back at sea when that country implemented a strict coastal patrol due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dhaka Tribune local newspaper said. Rahman said authorities would investigate the possibility that the refugees could also have come from the Rohingya homeland in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state, where they are a persecuted Muslim minority.

Those rescued reported that "32 Rohingya died aboard the overcrowded trawler and their bodies were thrown in the sea," the official said, adding that an investigation into the matter was underway. "We have cordoned off the place where they have landed. We could not question them because of the fear they could be infected with the coronavirus," he said.

Footage posted on Facebook by a local journalist showed mostly women and children, emaciated and standing on the beach. A local government administrator told AFP that officials were still counting the rescued but that he feared the number could exceed 400.

The Dhaka Tribune said the ship was packed with nearly 500 Rohingya. Nearly one million Rohingya live in squalid camps near Bangladesh's border with Myanmar, many fleeing the neighbouring country after a brutal military crackdown began in 2017.

With few opportunities for jobs and education in the camps, thousands have attempted to reach other countries like Malaysia and Thailand. Since late last year, Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies have picked up some 1,000 Rohingya from coastal villages and boats as they waited to board vessels bound for Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff - Bloomberg

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told his staff on Wednesday that parent Alphabet Inc will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-04-15google-to-slow-hiring-for-rest-of-20...

As Brazil's COVID-19 testing lags, available labs go unused

Despite Brazils backlog of more than 90,000 specimens awaiting coronavirus testing and a rising death toll, laboratories are idle due to a lack of materials, the agriculture ministry said. Brazils agriculture ministry told Reuters in a writ...

Weightlifting-IWF President Ajan resigns during corruption investigation

Tamas Ajan has resigned as president of the International Weightlifting Federation IWF while an investigation into alleged corruption is ongoing, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.Ajan, from Hungary, had been at the IWF si...

Science News Roundup: Cigar-shaped interstellar, fragment of wrecked planet; Space scientist use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planetA reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020