UN's Guterres: Africa could see virus spread

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging stepped up efforts to prepare Africa for the expected spread of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that the continent "could end up suffering the greatest impacts." The U.N. chief told a video conference with African ambassadors to the United Nations in New York on Wednesday that COVID-19 "is in no way of Africa's making." But like the climate crisis, he said, Africa could he hurt most

Guterres said the United Nations and African countries are working together in the fight against the pandemic, and he commended early efforts by governments to suppress transmission, control the spread of COVID-19 and prepare their economy for the virus' impact

As examples, the secretary-general cited Uganda's rescheduling social security contributions to support businesses, Namibia offering emergency income grants to workers who have lost jobs, and Egypt expanding its social safety net, reducing taxation for industries and postponing taxation on agricultural land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.