Left Menu
Development News Edition

WWII veteran, 99, raises almost 12m pounds for UK health workers

PTI | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:59 IST
WWII veteran, 99, raises almost 12m pounds for UK health workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 99-year-old British World War II veteran has raised almost 12 million pounds ($15 million) in his fundraising challenge for frontline health workers by walking laps of his garden. Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-meter garden in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

He originally planned to raise 1,000 pounds for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer. But he is now approaching the 12-million pounds barrier and has to do just one more round of laps in his garden in Bedfordshire, south England, with the help of his walking frame.

"It's marvelous for our doctors and nurses on the front line," he said of the money raised. "In the last war, it was soldiers in uniform on the front line. This time our armies are the doctors and nurses (in) uniforms," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

"We will survive this." Around 600,000 people have contributed funds, with the rate of donations causing the JustGiving page to temporarily crash. A post on Moore's Twitter account on Wednesday night said: "It's been a crazy 24 hours, and what with Tom doing his final laps... tomorrow, we expect tomorrow to be just as crazy." His last 10 laps will be shown live on Great Britain's two biggest morning TV shows on Friday.

The veteran has received online support from former Manchester United and Arsenal football captains Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams, Olympic gold medallist Kelly Holmes, and several charities, television shows and newspapers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch new unemployment claims soar 42% as coronavirus measures bite

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the Netherlands soared 42 in March as many businesses were shut down in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The Dutch federal employment agency on Thur...

East Timor says coronavirus cases more than double to 18

East Timor confirmed on Thursday 10 more cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 18, said Odete Maria Viegas, an official of the countrys crisis management centre.The southeast Asian nation reported its first case on March 21 but has not ...

Sharon Stone blasts 'misogynistic era' of 1990s Hollywood

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says Hollywood was rife with misogyny when she entered the showbiz over two decades ago. The 62-year-old actor said she was criticised for her appearance at a time when the MeToo movement wasnt even in sight.When...

MP: Tablighi event attendee tests coronavirus +ve

A 60-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh who attended the religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. He is admitted to a hospital in Khargone and bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020