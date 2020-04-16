Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dreary summer' expected in California as virus dims plans

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:06 IST
'Dreary summer' expected in California as virus dims plans
Representative Image Image Credit: Flicker

In these dark times, clouded by fears of an enemy we can't see and sheltered in homes we're itching to leave, it's reassuring to know that California's sunsets over the Pacific are just as vivid. You just can't enjoy them with sand between your toes. Most beaches and virtually every other destination in California are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Though the outlook has improved, Gov. Gavin Newsom has written off the possibility of a typical summer. It could be one where you travel on the internet, have your temperature checked before being seated in a half-empty restaurant and worry about tan lines from your face mask.

While it's uncertain when life as we knew it will return, it's clear this summer will be like no other. Newsom's sobering message this week has foreshadowed warm days without large outdoor concerts, rides at amusement parks or trips to the coast.

His so-called road map to reopen the economy won't have anyone packing their car for a trip on the open highway. It felt more like a chart of the stars that need to align before restrictions could ease. "There is no light switch here," the Democratic governor said. "I would argue it is more like a dimmer." California is trying to keep the virus from spreading further and stretching hospitals as it has in New York and Italy. Schools are closed, many businesses including bars and dine-in restaurants are shuttered, large gatherings are banned, and popular hiking trails and beaches are largely off-limits.

Hopes for a night under the stars at a Dodgers game in Los Angeles have faded. Dreams of eating funnel cake and watching pig races at the state fair in Sacramento evaporated. Visions of sunning on beaches and riding the waves vanished. To begin gradually loosening restrictions in place for about a month, Newsom said there must be widespread COVID-19 testing, which has already proved problematic. Public health officials also would have to chase down everyone exposed to someone infected with the virus. That's no small task in the nation's most populous state, with 40 million people spread across 750 miles (1,200 kilometers).

Any broad reopening would depend on a vaccine that could be more than a year away and evidence of "herd immunity," meaning a sufficiently high percentage of people won't get infected. For those who stayed home, observed social distancing and otherwise followed the rules, Newsom's message sounded like something Californians can't envision in summer: a rainy day. And this could last all season.

"From the sound of it, it's going to be a really dreary summer," said Molly Rood, who usually heads to Hermosa Beach with a book after work or rides her bike or skateboard. "The governor didn't outright say, 'Hey, you guys aren't going to the beach this summer.' But he said pretty explicitly no mass gatherings will be likely in June, July, August. You put that together no mass gatherings mean no beach because the beach has hundreds of people on it at once." The feel of summer arrives early in California a characteristic of the climate. Yosemite Falls is roaring, but the national park is closed and no tourists are there to be drenched in its mist.

The Coachella Music Festival would have kicked off a season of big outdoor concerts last weekend in the desert near Palm Springs. But that show and Napa Valley's Memorial Day weekend festival BottleRock were postponed until October. San Francisco Pride, a massive LGBTQ gathering held each June, has been canceled. There's also no camping at state and national parks from the redwoods to the desert for the foreseeable future.

Baseball would already be in play at five major league ballparks from San Diego to San Francisco. Now that season and all other pro sports are in jeopardy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF boss says UK should seek longer Brexit transition

Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period to ease uncertainty at a time when the world economy is being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.It is tough as it ...

Dutch new unemployment claims soar 42% as coronavirus measures bite

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the Netherlands soared 42 in March as many businesses were shut down in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The Dutch federal employment agency on Thur...

East Timor says coronavirus cases more than double to 18

East Timor confirmed on Thursday 10 more cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 18, said Odete Maria Viegas, an official of the countrys crisis management centre.The southeast Asian nation reported its first case on March 21 but has not ...

Sharon Stone blasts 'misogynistic era' of 1990s Hollywood

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says Hollywood was rife with misogyny when she entered the showbiz over two decades ago. The 62-year-old actor said she was criticised for her appearance at a time when the MeToo movement wasnt even in sight.When...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020