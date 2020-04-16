China says committed to moratorium on nuclear tests

China said on Thursday it is committed to a moratorium on nuclear tests, following a U.S. State Department report that said China may have conducted secret low-level underground nuclear test explosions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that China has been actively fulfilling commitments to treaties on arms control and said the United States' false accusations are not worth refuting.

