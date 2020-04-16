Left Menu
BRIEF-Ford Says Probably Will Resume Production In Germany From May 4

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:48 IST
BRIEF-Ford Says Probably Will Resume Production In Germany From May 4

Ford:

* TO PROBABLY RESUME PRODUCTION IN GERMANY FROM MAY 4 - SPOKESMAN (Berlin Speed Desk)

