BRIEF-Ford Says Probably Will Resume Production In Germany From May 4

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Who gets to restart the U.S. economyThe tug-of-war over who gets to reopen the worlds largest economy - President Donald Trump or state governors - enters its next round on Thursda...
The coronavirus outbreak has also hit the sales and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad, adversely affecting traders and farmers. Due to low crop yield, the supply of mangoes has gone down. Last year, around the same time, over 500 to 600 vehicl...
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has chided his advisor on health for his irresponsible attitude and failing to brief the Supreme Court on the efforts of his government to contain the disease, as the number of coronavirus cases in the cou...
To deal with the turbulent situation arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda, Mos Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary Department of Fertilizers Shri Chhabilendra Raul...