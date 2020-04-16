Left Menu
Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spain

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:21 IST
Best-selling Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda has died at a hospital in northern Spain some six weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, his publishing house said on Thursday. He was 70

"The writer Luis Sepulveda has died in Oviedo," said a statement by Barcelona-based Tusquets, adding it "deeply regretted his loss".

