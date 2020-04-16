Police officer transferred for involvement in assault of doctors

A senior Nepalese police officer has been relieved of his duties for his alleged involvement in the physical assault of three doctors at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital early this week, a media report said on Thursday

The incident happened on Wednesday when a few policemen assaulted three doctors going home after their duty, allegedly without any provocation, my Republica reported

Following the incident, the authorities have transferred Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Lamsal till the investigations are on. "Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Lamsal, who headed the Metropolitan Police Circle Office, Maharajgunj, has been relieved of his duties over the incident," the paper reported, citing an official order. Meanwhile, the Nepal Police has formed a three-member team led by Senior Superintendent of Police Kiran Bajracharya to investigate into the incident. Nepal is under complete lockdown till April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus that has affected 16 people so far.

