PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:23 IST
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 137,500 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources. More than 2,083,820 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 450,500 are now considered recovered. The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, the death toll stood at 30,985 with 639,664 infections. At least 50,107 patients have recovered. Italy is the next most-affected country with 21,645 deaths from 165,155 infections.

It is followed by Spain with 19,130 fatalities from 182,816 confirmed infections, France with 17,167 deaths and 147,863 infections and Britain with 12,868 deaths from 98,476 cases. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,342 deaths and 82,341 cases with 77,892 recoveries.

Europe has listed 1,047,303 cases and 90,181 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 667,870 cases with 32,039 deaths, Asia 151,423 cases with 5,369 deaths, the Middle East 112,377 cases with 5.253 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 79,862 cases with 3,669 deaths, Africa 17,293 cases with 910 deaths and Oceania 7,694 cases with 79 deaths..

