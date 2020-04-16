Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake strikes northwest Myanmar near India, Bangladesh borders

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:29 IST
Earthquake strikes northwest Myanmar near India, Bangladesh borders

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck near the border of Myanmar and India on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, shaking buildings in Myanmar's Chin state and causing minor damage.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties due to the quake at 12:45 GMT, which EMSC said was epicentred about 40 km east of Falam in Chin and 170 km south east of Aizawl in India, and focused 10 km below the surface. Shing Mang, a resident of the town of Hakha, about 66 km from Falam, said the tremor shook barrels off the roof of his neighbour's house and broke some TV screens.

"It was quite powerful," he said by phone. "My brother, who was sitting in his home, fell off his bedstead." The tremor was also felt in Chittagong and Dhaka in Bangladesh, media there reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank's Malpass says IBRD got capital infusion from U.S., bond issue

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the banks main lending arm for middle-income countries has received nearly 9.8 billion in capital from the United States and sold 8 billion worth of 5-year global benchmark bonds.Malpass s...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surges past 3000

A total of 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 107 in Mumbai, were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3081, according to State Health Department.Indias coronavirus ...

U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in 'immediate future'

United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he expects the warring parties to formally adopt in the immediate future agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, key economic and humanitarian measures and a resumption of political...

UPDATE 3-Australia to retain coronavirus curbs for at least another four weeks

Australia will retain curbs on public movement for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, dashing speculation the sustained low growth in new cases could spur a quicker return to normal.Australia has avoid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020