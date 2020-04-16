Earthquake strikes northwest Myanmar near India, Bangladesh borders

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck near the border of Myanmar and India on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, shaking buildings in Myanmar's Chin state and causing minor damage.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties due to the quake at 12:45 GMT, which EMSC said was epicentred about 40 km east of Falam in Chin and 170 km south east of Aizawl in India, and focused 10 km below the surface. Shing Mang, a resident of the town of Hakha, about 66 km from Falam, said the tremor shook barrels off the roof of his neighbour's house and broke some TV screens.

"It was quite powerful," he said by phone. "My brother, who was sitting in his home, fell off his bedstead." The tremor was also felt in Chittagong and Dhaka in Bangladesh, media there reported.

