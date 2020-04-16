Fnatic improve to 5-0 in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic swept BOOM Esports on Thursday to remain unbeaten in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia action. Fnatic (5-0) stayed atop the table, with idle Team Adroit (3-0) the only other team without a loss. They needed 61 minutes for their first win and 39 minutes for the second to finish off BOOM (1-2) in the best-of-three format.

Fnatic get a break and won't play again until Sunday. Also Thursday, Geek Fam (2-3) moved into fourth place by sweeping winless CR (0-5) in 33 minutes and a swift 17 minutes.

The tournament runs through April 26, with eight teams competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool. The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of three except the best-of-five Grand Final. The action continues Friday with two matches:

--TNC Predator vs. Reality Rift --BOOM Esports vs. T1

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Thursday (map record in parentheses): 1. Fnatic: 5-0 (10-1)

2. Team Adroit: 3-0 (6-1) 3. TNC Predator: 2-1 (4-2)

4. Geek Fam: 2-3 (5-7) 5. T1: 1-2 (3-4)

6. Reality Rift: 1-2 (2-4) 7. BOOM Esports: 1-2 (2-4)

8. CR: 0-5 (1-10)

