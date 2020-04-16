Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Parliament to use Zoom for historic virtual COVID-19 sittings

PTI | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:19 IST
UK Parliament to use Zoom for historic virtual COVID-19 sittings

British MPs are set to be able to quiz ministers via Zoom for the first time in the House of Commons’ 700-year history following an agreement by parliamentary authorities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the House of Commons said on Thursday. Under the "hybrid" plans, approval has been given to allow up to 120 MPs at any one time to take part in proceedings virtually through the Zoom conferencing app, with around 50 could remain in the chamber under strict social distancing rules.

The historic measures will still need the formal approval of MPs when they return from Easter recess on April 21. "By initiating a hybrid solution, with steps towards an entirely virtual Parliament, we are enabling Members to stay close to their communities, while continuing their important work scrutinising the government,” said Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speak of the Commons and Chair of the Commission in charge of its functioning.

"I do not want Members and House staff putting themselves at risk. By working virtually, this is our contribution to the guidance of stay home, protect the NHS and save lives,” he said. The Commons said the expectation is that fewer MPs will be present in the chamber as many will have difficulties getting to Parliament. All MPs are encouraged to work virtually, especially as any MP in the chamber will be treated the same as one appearing virtually and would only be called to speak if listed.

The House of Commons Commission, which includes the Speaker, Leader, Shadow Leader and an Scottish National Party (SNP) spokesperson sit, finalised the plan in a bid to keep democracy going during the coronavirus crisis. It said the hybrid model was developed at speed and chosen as an achievable first step towards a virtual Parliament – having the benefit of meeting current technological capacity. If the new measures are agreed, it will mean from Wednesday, April 22, some MPs will be able to take part in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), any urgent questions and statements via video link for the first two hours of each sitting day.

A number of screens will be placed around the chamber to allow the Speaker and MPs present in the chamber to be able to see their "virtual" colleagues. To ensure all members are treated equally, those joining by Zoom will be expected not to display or draw attention to objects to illustrate their contributions.

The Commission noted that if an MP is called “but cannot be heard or seen for technological reasons, it should be possible for them to be called later in the proceedings and that there can be no opportunity for interventions and no points of order should be raised when hybrid proceedings are underway". The Commission was told that once the delivery of the hybrid proceedings is judged satisfactory and sustainable, the House will consider extending the model to debates on motions and legislation as quickly as possible.

It will also be up to the House to decide on any change to a system of remote voting in divisions of the House. The Commission was also told that as a result of virtual Commons Select Committees being facilitated during the recess period, it would be possible to support as many as 20 virtual committee meetings a week from April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayers at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound suspended for Ramadan -Muslim clerics

Jerusalems al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islams third-holiest site said on Thursday.The ...

36 coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka today

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the states tally to 315. The Karnataka government said, Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka 36 in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus po...

Britain to extend lockdown for at least 3 weeks

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks as a relaxation of the measures would damage both public health and the economy, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.Relaxing any of the measures currentl...

No fans, just cut-outs: Gladbach prepare to play in empty stadiums

Playing behind closed doors with cardboard cut-outs of fans on the Moenchengladbach terraces will take some getting used to if German football resumes in May, says one of the few Bundesliga stars to have already played in a near-empty stadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020