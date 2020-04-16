CR4ZY add 'DemQQ' and '7oX1C' to all-Ukrainian lineup

CR4ZY introduced an all-Ukrainian lineup Thursday by adding Sergiy "DemQQ" Demchenko and Evgeniy "7oX1C" Motsevoy. Roma "dOBRIY" Rusak and Igor "dERZKIY" Radosavlevich, both of Belarus, was benched in favor of the two 18-year-old players.

"This project is about a long run," CR4ZY coach Ivan "Johnta" Shevtsov said on the team website. "We understand that we need time to get (the) results we aim for when we formed this roster but the pace we had was not as fast as we felt it has to be. So we decided to make this change to see how it will work." The new roster will debut at the DreamHack Masters Spring Europe Open qualifier, which begins Thursday.

DemQQ and 7oX1C join Sergey "Sergiz" Atamanchuk, Alexandr "Psycho" Zlobin and Dmitry "SENSEi" Shvorak.

